DA case: Mohali court directs Majithia’s brother-in-law to join VB investigation, get interim bail

A Mohali court has directed Gajpat Singh Grewal, brother-in-law of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, to join the investigation at the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali on April 15, “and thereafter as required by the investigating officer. In the event of doing so, he will be released on interim bail till the next date of hearing.”

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Grewal’s counsel submitted in court that he was ready to join the investigation “without seeking any exemption,” to which the prosecution agreed.

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The next date of hearing in the case is April 29.

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The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against former Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia on June 25, 2025, for disproportionate assets and arrested him. His brother-in-law was later nominated in the case. The Vigilance Bureau reportedly stated that Majithia had made transactions with his brother-in-law’s company.