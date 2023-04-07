Daily Covid cases in Punjab touch 100

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The state reported 100 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. A death due to the infection was also reported from Tarn Taran. Besides this, seven persons are on oxygen support, said the Health Department. The total number of active cases has reached 437 in the state with maximum 47 in Mohali district. TNS

Protest near CM’s residence

Sangrur: Farmers under the banner of BKU-Dakaunda (Dhaner group) protested near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding adequate financial aid to farmers for losses caused due to rain and hailstorm. TNS

Cops’ leave cancelled till April 14

Jalandhar: In a message sent across by the office of the Director General of Police, Punjab, on Thursday evening, the leaves of all the gazetted officers, non-gazetted officers and EPOs have been cancelled till April 14. Even the leaves previously sanctioned have been cancelled. TNS

TTE impersonator nabbed

Abohar: A 21-year-old youth, Daya Ram, pretending to be a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), was caught on the Ferozepur-Abohar-Hanumangarh special train when he allegedly asked the passengers to show him their tickets at Sadulshehar. OC

Sedatives, illicit liquor seized

Muktsar: Nearly 100 police officers conducted a search operation in the wee hours of Thursday and seized 600 sedative pills and 30 bottles of illicit liquor. SP (H) Kulwant Rai said that during the search operation, three accused in a theft case were also arrested. TNS

3 held, 14-gm heroin seized

Ferozepur: The BSF has nabbed three drug smugglers. Ravi Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said the BSF apprehended Baljinder Singh, Ravinder Singh and Daler Singh from the border area and recovered 14 gm of heroin, five mobile phones, five debit cards, three voter cards, and two Aadhaar card, besides Rs 620 from them. TNS

2 post child porn on FB, booked

Faridkot: The cybercrime cell has registered a case against an inmate of the Modern Jail, Faridkot, identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Golu, and his sister Manpreet Kaur of Moga for allegedly circulating child pornography on the social media. While Akashdeep is already lodged in the jail here, his sister, Manpreet is yet to be arrested. TNS

Bodies found in rented room

Abohar: The bodies of a man and his wife were found in a rented room in Kundal village on Wednesday night. A foul smell had been emanating from the room and some people reported it to the Sadar Thana police. A probe indicated that deceased Vakil Singh had married a woman, who belonged to Gujarat, around six months back.

