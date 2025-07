Advertisement

Punjab farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had sat on an indefinite fast last year, today issued a 15-day ultimatum to the AAP-run Bhagwant Singh Mann government to take action against those who were responsible for the missing of 328 Guru Granth Sahib “saroops”.Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, he warned the AAP that the failure of the government to take relevant action against the accused would compel him to start agitation.

Advertisement

He asked the government to take action as per the report submitted by the three-member panel, headed by Telangana High Court lawyer Ishar Singh in 2020,

The Akal Takht-appointed probe panel pertaining to the misappropriation of 328 Guru Granth Sahib “saroops” had submitted a 1,100-page report.