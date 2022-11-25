BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal may end fast after Punjab minister meets farmers

Faridkot, November 24
After a two-hour meeting between farmer leaders and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal this evening, there are indications that the farmers may call off their nine-day protest and the BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) president, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, may end his indefinite fast.
The Agriculture Minister claimed that all issues concerning the farmers had been resolved at the meeting. On the other hand, farmer leaders said a meeting would be held with the Chief Minister on December 16.
As the indefinite fast of Dallewal entered the sixth day today and his condition reportedly worsened, some leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting with the Agriculture Minister this evening.
Earlier, farmer leaders had refused to attend a meeting with the Agriculture Minister until Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tendered an unconditional apology for his alleged remarks against the farmers’ agitation.
#Agriculture #Faridkot #Jagjit Singh Dallewal #kuldeep singh dhaliwal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC
AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...
India must be cautious in dealing with US: Ex-Army chief Gen Bikram Singh
He says that despite India being a member of the Quad groupi...