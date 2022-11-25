BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal may end fast after Punjab minister meets farmers

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 24

After a two-hour meeting between farmer leaders and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal this evening, there are indications that the farmers may call off their nine-day protest and the BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) president, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, may end his indefinite fast.

The Agriculture Minister claimed that all issues concerning the farmers had been resolved at the meeting. On the other hand, farmer leaders said a meeting would be held with the Chief Minister on December 16.

As the indefinite fast of Dallewal entered the sixth day today and his condition reportedly worsened, some leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting with the Agriculture Minister this evening.

Earlier, farmer leaders had refused to attend a meeting with the Agriculture Minister until Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tendered an unconditional apology for his alleged remarks against the farmers’ agitation.

