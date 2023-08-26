Damaged roads aggravate woes of marooned farmers

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 25

As the flood water has started receding, the link roads connecting the flood-affected villages have started appearing now.

Some portions of the road starting from Kawanwala bridge and connecting several flood affected villages have been damaged at several places, adding to the woes of the marooned villagers.

Power supply restored Mohtam Singh, Superintending Engineer, PSPCL, said the power supply to the flood-affected villages in Fazilka district had been restored

The SE said on the administration’s request, the supply to some areas was switched off as a safety measure from 10 am to 8 pm during the rescue operations

Harmesh Warwal, sarpanch of Jhangar Bhaini village, said that the road that connects to a cluster of villages falling across the Sutlej river is in bad shape at several places.

He said that the villagers have come forward to construct the road by laying sand bags, gravel and other material.

Satnam Singh, a local resident, said that the road has been damaged at some places between Kawanwali and Ram Singh Bhaini, further between Jhangar Bhaini and up till Retwali Bhaini. He said that potholes up to 3-4 ft wide have developed on the road. As a result, it would be very difficult to drive vehicles on the road.

Executive Engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, Sahil Gagneja said that the department had deployed 18 persons to plug the potholes at several places. But it is difficult to repair the road at some places as a strong current of flood water was still crossing over the road.

The villagers have demanded that a double road be constructed by raising its level after receding of flood water for the convenience of the cluster of 12 villages as floods are often witnessed in this area.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said that more than 1,500 persons have taken shelter in 15 relief camps set up by the administration in Fazilka district and they are being looked after well.

“The only thing we demand is compensation for the damaged crops as we have got a home-like stay in Hasta Kalan village relief camp,” said Jasbir Singh, a marginal farmer of Jhangar Bhaini village, adding that the school education of our children is also being taken care of.

The villagers residing in the camp said that the elders are getting food and medicines timely and government schoolteachers are taking classes of the students who have been forced out of their schools for the time being.

#Fazilka