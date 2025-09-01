DT
Dams brimming, power generation at all-time high: PSPCL

Dams brimming, power generation at all-time high: PSPCL

All power houses at Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams running at full capacity
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:08 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The heavy inflow of rainwater in the three dams has led to higher generation of hydropower at a miniscule cost — as low as Re 1 per unit — even though it is causing flooding in parts of the state.

As per Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), there is optimum utilisation of resources due to increased water level. All power houses at Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams are generating maximum power to make full use of brimming reservoirs. The water released in rivers through turbines is also at the maximum level.

Ranjit Sagar Dam is generating 83.8 lakh units with all four machines running. The maximum generation recently was 600 MW with an average generation of 348 MW.

At Bhakra, the generation is 329 lakh units with maximum generation of 1,428 MW and an average generation 1,353 MW. The Pong power house is operating all six units with generation of 84.5 lakh units. The maximum and average generation was 360 MW and 356 MW, respectively.

The water level in Ranjit Sagar Dam is around 1,728 ft. The inflow has also increased to more than one lakh cusecs. The water level at Bhakra is also up.

The generation cost of power is almost equal in almost the entire country, but Punjab fares badly in terms of bringing power cost down as it has fixed charges to pay to private sector thermal plants and sustain itself on loans. The solar power is costlier as the average rate exceeds Rs 8 per unit. The thermal power cost is around Rs 3 a unit and hydropower is less than Re 1 per unit.

