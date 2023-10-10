DAP shortage: Punjab farmers panicky, CS Anurag Verma allays fears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Farmers are getting panicky over the shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) with cooperative societies as the harvesting of paddy is underway. They require DAP immediately for the next wheat and potato crop.

To avoid any unrest among farmers on the issue, the state government has now decided that 80 per cent of all future DAP allocations made for the state by the Centre will be given to the societies as farmers prefer buying it from the cooperative societies.

CS Anurag Verma told The Tribune that the shortage faced by farmers, if any, would soon be over as the state had been allocated 3 lmt of DAP and 3.51 lmt of urea for October, and 80 per cent of these be allocated to societies.

In August, the government had discovered that 90 per cent of the DAP stocks were being allocated to private traders and only 10 per cent was allocated to the societies. It was then immediately decided to ensure that an overall 60 per cent of the DAP stocks would be allocated to cooperative societies and 40 per cent to private traders. The 80 per cent DAP allocation being made to societies now is in line with the government decision to ensure that of the total requirement, 60 per cent is allocated for sale to cooperative societies.

State to get stocks from Centre

There were apprehensions in the government that the preference to allocation of both DAP and urea was being made to the poll-bound states. However, in a letter to the state government written on Sunday, the Department of Fertilisers clarified the state was being allocated stocks as per their requirements submitted to the Centre and there was no shortage of either DAP or urea.