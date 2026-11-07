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Home / Punjab / DAP shortage hits rabi sowing, Punjab farmers allege overcharging

DAP shortage hits rabi sowing, Punjab farmers allege overcharging

Farmers claim some sellers are demanding Rs 300 extra per bag for DAP or forcing purchases of unwanted bundled products.

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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file photo - A farmer spreading urea fertilizer in his fields near Bir Talab village in Bathinda. photo
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The ongoing rabi sowing season has brought reports of a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser across Punjab, with farmers alleging that private vendors are overcharging for the essential input or forcing them to purchase unwanted products along with it.

Farmers in several parts of the state have reported difficulties in procuring adequate supplies. Recently, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and other farmers staged a protest in Ludhiana over the alleged shortage.

“The non-availability is severely affecting preparations for wheat sowing. DAP fertiliser is not easily available, and many sellers are charging above the government-fixed price of Rs 1,350 per 50-kg bag. Some are also forcing farmers to buy unwanted products along with it,” said Jagbir Singh, a farmer from Patiala.

Farmers fear that the delay in procuring DAP could affect wheat sowing and crop productivity.

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“If DAP is not made available on time, wheat sowing will be delayed and crop productivity may suffer. Farmers are already under tremendous financial strain due to rising input costs,” said Santokh Singh, a farmer from Samrala.

Baldev Singh, a farmer from Moga, alleged that farmers were being forced to pay around Rs 300 extra per bag or purchase bundled products.

“The government repeatedly talks about helping farmers, but when we need fertiliser the most, supplies dry up. We are being forced to buy DAP from the open market at higher prices,” he said.

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He urged the authorities to intervene, saying the sowing window was limited and delays could increase costs and disrupt farmers’ planning.

When contacted, Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Gurdip Singh said some farmers might be facing difficulties in purchasing DAP due to pending dues with cooperative societies.

He acknowledged that temporary shortages might exist in certain districts but maintained that DAP was available in the market and was not entirely out of stock.

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Singh said several alternatives to DAP were also available, but many farmers were reluctant to use them. He urged farmers to understand their benefits and adopt them wherever suitable.

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