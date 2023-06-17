Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, SAS Nagar, added another feather in its cap as two of its alumni, Ivraj Kaur and Prabhsimran Kaur, have been commissioned as flying pfficers from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Flying Officer Ivraj Kaur, who will be joining the Flying Branch as a helicopter pilot, is the daughter of Jaspreet Singh, a farmer from Rupnagar district, while Flying Officer Prabhsimran Kaur's father, Paramjit Singh, who is also a farmer, hails from Gurdaspur district. Prabhsimran will join the Education Branch of the Air Force.

Congratulating both the girls for their remarkable feat, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said the fathers of both the girls are proud farmers and their success will surely spur children from small towns and villages of Punjab to explore opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in defence services.

Mai Bhago AFPI has a fully residential campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure and the only one of its kind in the country, he added.