 Davinderpal Bhullar’s release: Punjab and Haryana HC issues fresh notice to Delhi government, 2 others : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Davinderpal Bhullar’s release: Punjab and Haryana HC issues fresh notice to Delhi government, 2 others

Davinderpal Bhullar’s release: Punjab and Haryana HC issues fresh notice to Delhi government, 2 others

Bhullar, a convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blasts, is seeking directions for setting aside the order denying premature release

Davinderpal Bhullar’s release: Punjab and Haryana HC issues fresh notice to Delhi government, 2 others

Davinderpal Singh Bhullar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 4

Nearly seven months have lapsed since a meeting was held regarding premature release of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blasts. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court has still not been informed about the outcome.

Taking up the matter, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the high court on Tuesday issued fresh notice to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and two other respondents.

Bhullar was seeking directions for setting aside the order denying premature release. This, he contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

It was further contended that Bhullar had become entitled to be released prematurely on usual terms and conditions as per Delhi prisons Rules 2018, after completion of 14 years actual sentence and 20 years total sentence.

“He has already completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, whereas as per rules he was required to undergo only 14 years actual sentence and 20 years sentence including remissions. His case for premature release has been deferred repeatedly without application of judicious mind in the most mechanical manner without any substantial reasons,” it was added.

Justice Bedi had initially issued notice on May 30, last year. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench observed a reply dated January 11 on behalf of two of the respondents was filed in court stating that a meeting was held on December 14, 2022, regarding the premature release of the applicant-petitioner. But the outcome was awaited.

Directing the issuance of fresh notice for August 16, Justice Bedi observed none appeared on behalf of the three respondents on the next date of hearing—April 12, and the matter stood adjourned to May 11. But again none appeared for the three respondents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

6
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

7
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

8
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

9
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout to win SAFF Championships title for 9th time

India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout to win SAFF Championships title for 9th time

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves Khaled Hajiah’s shot ...


Cities

View All

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue