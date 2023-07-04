Davinderpal Bhullar’s release: Punjab and Haryana HC issues fresh notice to Delhi government, 2 others

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 4

Nearly seven months have lapsed since a meeting was held regarding premature release of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blasts. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court has still not been informed about the outcome.

Taking up the matter, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the high court on Tuesday issued fresh notice to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and two other respondents.

Bhullar was seeking directions for setting aside the order denying premature release. This, he contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

It was further contended that Bhullar had become entitled to be released prematurely on usual terms and conditions as per Delhi prisons Rules 2018, after completion of 14 years actual sentence and 20 years total sentence.

“He has already completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, whereas as per rules he was required to undergo only 14 years actual sentence and 20 years sentence including remissions. His case for premature release has been deferred repeatedly without application of judicious mind in the most mechanical manner without any substantial reasons,” it was added.

Justice Bedi had initially issued notice on May 30, last year. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench observed a reply dated January 11 on behalf of two of the respondents was filed in court stating that a meeting was held on December 14, 2022, regarding the premature release of the applicant-petitioner. But the outcome was awaited.

Directing the issuance of fresh notice for August 16, Justice Bedi observed none appeared on behalf of the three respondents on the next date of hearing—April 12, and the matter stood adjourned to May 11. But again none appeared for the three respondents.