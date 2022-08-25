Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Amritsar, August 24

The tussle between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and shopkeepers of Akali Market situated behind Akal Takht has been settled.

Yesterday, the SGPC had demolished shops to pave the way for a “serai” (inn).

Today, the SGPC assured to compensate “genuine” tenants with new shops at the upcoming multi-storey inn, which would include 1,400 rooms for the pilgrims, a commercial complex and a parking lot on seven acres of land.

During the meeting between both the sides, it was decided that the tenants would submit documents, including their rent agreements and Aadhaar cards.

Golden Temple manager Sulakhan Singh said the SGPC was committed to rehabilitate genuine traders.

“The tenants should show documents within a span of three days. After verifying their papers, genuine traders will be offered shops at the upcoming project,” he said.

Sulakhan said only shops lying abandoned were demolished. “We had consent of the original occupants before carrying out the demolition. The issue was blown out of proportion. They were being charged a rent of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per month. Many tenants shifted in the 90s and the rest stopped paying rent after 2003,” he said.

Ravinder Lal Singh, chief, Burj Akali Market Shop Association, said the issue had been resolved verbally. “We have asked the SGPC to give us in writing. We will submit the documents,” he said. — TNS

1,400-room ‘serai’

The SGPC is coming up with a 1,400-room inn behind Akal Takht on seven acres of land

The ‘serai’ will also have a commercial complex and a parking lot for the pilgrims

