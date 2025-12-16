Day after ballot paper snatching in Malout, case of rioting lodged

The Malout police on Monday lodged a case involving charges of rioting, theft and using criminal force to deter public servants from performing their duty against people who had fled with ballot papers from a Kingra village booth during the block samiti polls.

However, the police are yet to identify the accused, stated to be five or six in number. They had run away with nearly 25 unused ballot papers.

Following it, the polling staff lodged a complaint with the Malout SDM, who was also the Returning Officer.

The staff alleged that a group of five to six people entered the polling booth around 3.20 pm on Sunday, pushed a woman employee and ran away with a camera and some unused ballot papers.

“The polling agents then stopped the polling. By that time, 413 votes had been polled,” the presiding officer mentioned in the letter to the SDM. A senior officer said the charges included obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty, using criminal force to deter a public servant from duty, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, rioting, theft and using criminal force to wrongfully confine a person.

SAD seeks re-poll

Commenting on the incident, senior SAD leader and former Malout MLA Harpreet Singh said, “We demand the strictest action and re-polling at Kingra village. Our panchayat samiti candidate Rupinder Kaur has even approached the State Election Commission.” “A day before the elections, AAP leaders had threatened our party workers and the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officers, but no action was taken,” he added.

‘No case over Gidderbaha booth capturing yet’

Meanwhile, the district police are yet to register cases over allegations of booth capturing at Babania and Madhir villages in Gidderbaha .

Re-polling was ordered for December 16 in two villages.

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “No one has lodged a complaint, so no FIR has been registered regarding Babania and Madhir villages.”

He refused to comment on the FIR registered in connection with the Kingra village incident. Ruling AAP’s Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon dismissed the allegations levelled by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.