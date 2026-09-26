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Home / Punjab / Day after consuming poison at police station, Barnala youth says ‘no harassment by cops’

Day after consuming poison at police station, Barnala youth says ‘no harassment by cops’

Says ‘depression’ pushed him to take extreme step

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Earlier, Joban Singh had accused two cops and a patwari, in separate matters, of harassment and demanding bribes.
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A day after a youngster from Bhathlan village allegedly consumed poison at the Dhanaula police station, he in a police statement claimed that he was depressed. He said his actions had nothing to do with his earlier accusations against the police and a patwari.

The youth, Joban Singh, had in a Facebook video accused two cops and a patwari, in separate matters, of harassment and demanding bribes.

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Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said after regaining consciousness, the youth did not level any allegations of harassment or bribery as he recorded his statement. “We are verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

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Singh, the son of former sarpanch Baljinder Singh Pappu, had identified the munshi as Pamma. He had accused him and Additional SHO Manjeet Singh of harassment and demanding money over a daily diary report related to his car catching fire.

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