Day after, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner visits border villages

Tribune News Service

Fazilka, April 10

A day after the visit of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Fazilka, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal visited border villages today. He visited Teja Rohela and Muhar Jamsher villages, which share the boundaries with Pakistan.

He listened to the grievances of the people and inspected the road being constructed in border areas.

The Governor and the Chief Minister had appealed to the sarpanches of border villages that their support could go a long way in checking the influx of weapons and contraband drugs, which were being supplied to youths.

Fazilka is considered to be a vulnerable district as far as the smuggling of arms and drugs from neighbouring country is concerned. A tiffin bomb was recovered from the fields near the International border in Jalalabad subdivision of the district on September 18 last year. A bomb blast took place on September 15, 2021 in Jalalabad town in which a motorcycle rider, Balwinder Singh, alias Bindu, of Jhuge Nihangwala village was killed. Besides, the pushing of heroin from Pakistan side into the Indian Territory in Fazilka sector was a routine practice.

The yesterday meeting of the Governor, Chief Minister and officials of the central and state government agencies has again brought the vulnerable areas to limelight.

Although the Governor and CM addressed nearly five dozen border village sarpanches, they did not interact with them, resulting in resentment amongst them. Hardeep Singh Dhaka, sarpanch of Khanpur village, rued they were not allowed to express their views. —