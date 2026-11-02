Day after first AAP list, MLAs Pathanmajra & Jouramajra quit party

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, two sitting party MLAs — Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana — resigned from the primary membership of the party on Sunday.

Though both MLAs said they would join a party that works for the welfare of Punjab, sources stated that they were likely to join the BJP in Delhi on Monday. Political speculation was rife that another AAP MLA from Patiala district also wanted to join the BJP, but the party leadership refused to induct him.

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The resignations came amid indications that neither MLA was likely to be renominated by the AAP. The party had recently appointed new constituency in-charges in both segments, with Ranjodh Singh Hadana given the charge of Sanaur and Surjit Singh Rakhra appointed in Samana. The appointments had fuelled speculation about the party’s plans for the two constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections.

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AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the way the BJP was taking the rejected leaders of other parties, it had become a “kabad ki dukan”.

“AAP consistently took action against its own MLAs and ministers when they faced allegations of corruption. Look at the contrast; the BJP is taking such tainted leaders,” he said.

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AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu confirmed that the two MLAs had resigned, saying the party had sidelined them some time ago because of their actions. Targeting the BJP, Pannu said the party was unable to find candidates in Punjab and described it as a party of leaders rejected by other political parties.

Jouramajra, a former Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, had been dropped from the Council of Ministers during a Cabinet reshuffle. His resignation from the party comes amid the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and the reorganisation of its constituency-level leadership.

In his criticism of the Mann government, Jouramajra raised issues related to drug abuse, governance, unfulfilled promises and law and order. He alleged that drug addiction continued to rise in Punjab despite the government’s assurances of eradicating the menace. He also alleged that instead of being sent to de-addiction centres, drug users were facing police cases. Referring to police action in cases involving protests against drugs, including the controversy surrounding the handling of a body in Mansa and the issue involving Parvinder Singh Jhota, he alleged that people raising their voices against drugs were facing high-handedness.

Jouramajra also alleged that ministers in the state Cabinet lacked the authority to take independent decisions, with important instructions being dictated directly from Delhi.

Pathanmajra, who because of his initial proximity to the family of the Chief Minister was referred to as “Phuphar” in political circles, today alleged that the AAP leadership had gone back on promises made at Akal Takht.

He claimed that when he attempted to raise water scarcity in his constituency in the Assembly, efforts were made to suppress his voice. He also alleged that Rs 17 crore approved for development works in his constituency had not been released.

He accused the state government of increasing Punjab’s debt and claimed that he had repeatedly been assured of the ticket and pressured to apologise, but had refused to do so.

Pathanmajra has been at the centre of a controversy following the registration of a rape case against him. He had reportedly absconded after the case was registered and was arrested earlier this year. The controversy and his strained relations with the party leadership had raised questions about his prospects of securing the AAP ticket for another term.

AAP Punjab president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the party had always prioritised Punjab’s interests and taken action against its own leaders whenever they acted against the state’s interests. “The BJP’s dependence on such individuals exposed its lack of an independent political base, credible leadership and commitment to Punjab’s interests. The BJP has no political base of its own,” he said.