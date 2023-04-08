Day after meeting Rahul, Sidhu calls on Congress chief

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Days after his release from a jail on completing his sentence, Congress leader and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met the party chief here and hailed him, saying “credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge”.

Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

His meeting with Kharge comes a day after he met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said he could be jailed or intimidated but would not backout from his commitment towards Punjab or his leaders.

After meeting Kharge, Sidhu tweeted, “Nine times MLA, thrice member of Parliament, champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth...’Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’.”

“Met and took blessings of the Congress president, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party,” Sidhu said after the meeting during which Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was also present.

The party’s former Punjab chief also met Congress general in-charge organisation KC Venugopal.

“A conversation with a wise man is worth months of education...pillar of strength to the organisation,” Sidhu said on Twitter, praising Venugopal after the meeting.

He was appointed the Punjab Congress chief ahead of last year’s Assembly elections in Punjab, in which the Congress was ousted out of power by AAP.