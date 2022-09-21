Day after probe marked into his 'mining activities', Rana KP Singh seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

A day after Mining Minister Harjot Bains marked a probe into the alleged illegal mining activities of former speaker Rana KP Singh, the latter sought a probe by the CBI or the sitting high court judge.

Rana KP Singh was addressing a press conference, accompanied by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa.

Rana alleged that the credentials of the mining minister and his family were questionable.

The former speaker said he would take up the matter with the governor.

