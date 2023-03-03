Day after residents' protest threat, 5 drug peddlers held

Tribune News Service

Fairdkot, March 2

A day after a farmer union and residents threatened to start an agitation if action was not taken against drug peddlers at Surghuri village in the district, a team of the district police descended on the village and rounded up five suspected drugs suppliers on Thursday.

Gagnesh Kumar Sharma, SP (D), said three among the five rounded up peddlers were booked under the NDPS Act and the police were investigating the role of the other two persons.

A delegation of residents, village panchayat and farmer union leaders submitted a memorandum to the police on Tuesday and threatened to start an indefinite protest dharna in front of the SSP office, Faridkot, if action was not initiated against peddlers.

Sources in the Police Department said most peddlers were themselves drug addicts and had become part of the supply chain. The SP (D) said the police were investigating the matter to unravel the drug supply chain.