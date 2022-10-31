Day after Sidhu Moosewala’s father ultimatum, SIT chief visits his home

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, October 31

A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government till November 25 for giving justice in his son’s murder case, the Punjab government sent a senior police officer to his house.

IG Jaskaran Singh, who is heading SIT in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, went to Balkaur Singh’s house and assured the family of justice.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father said the police officer made every effort to comfort him. He added that it was also mentioned that a call could be arranged with the DGP of Punjab, but it did not materialise.

IG Jaskaran Singh, chairman of the SIT formed for in the Moosewala murder case, spent nearly six hours at his house.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singhsaid the mastermind of his son’s murder has not been caught yet. He said although the Chief Minister of Punjab has claimed to have caught all the accused, the real mastermind is still at large. He alleged that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi seem to be “government gangsters”.

When reporters asked him about the assurance given by IG Jaskaran Singh, Sidhu Moosewala’s father said that whenever someone gives assurance, he agrees with it, but the proceedings don’t move.

Balkaur Singh said if the Punjab Police failed to give justice, they will launch sit-in protests.

He added that dismissed CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh has also broken his trust. He said Deepak Tinu is not as guilty as the real mastermind responsible for the murder, who is out of the custody of the Punjab Police.