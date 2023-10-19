 Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills : The Tribune India

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

Purohit suggested to the Bhagwant Mann government to call either a monsoon or winter session

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, October 19

In a fresh round of tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government, the Punjab governor on Thursday wrote to the chief minister, withholding his approval for the three Bills, slated to be tabled in the two-day Assembly session beginning Friday.

"Strongly suggesting" the Bhagwant Mann government to call either a monsoon or winter session instead of choosing to continue on this "precarious course", Governor Banwarilal Purohit said.

The governor said if the Bhagwant Mann government continued with the "patently illegal session", he will be compelled to consider an appropriate course of action, including reporting the matter to the President.

The AAP government is going ahead with the session despite the governor's secretariat having said that the October 20-21 session -- being projected as an extension of the Budget Session -- is "bound to be illegal" and any business conducted during it "unlawful".

In the latest missive, Purohit said he received three money bills -- the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023 -- for his approval for presentation in the 'Special Session of the fourth Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha.' Purohit wrote that he had already indicated in his July 24 letter and October 12 letters that the calling of such a session was "patently illegal, against the accepted procedures and practice of the legislature, and against the provisions of the Constitution." "As the Budget Session stood concluded, any such extended session is bound to be illegal, and any business conducted during such sessions is likely to be unlawful, and ab initio void," he wrote.

"In spite of these communications, disregarding the possibility of taking an unconstitutional step, it appears that a decision has been taken to call the session. For these reasons I withhold my approval to the above-mentioned Bills," he wrote.

Purohit said, "I have to point out that instead of continuing on this precarious course you may avail of a legally correct alternative of calling a fresh monsoon/winter session. I strongly suggest you take recourse to this."  

