Day before ED hearing, Kejri at Vipassana centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

A day ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached the Vipassana centre at Anandgarh village in Hoshiarpur.

He reached Adampur on a plane from Delhi along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann around 2.30 pm, after which he flew on a chopper to a helipad near JCT Mills. Addressing the media in Chandigarh, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler condemned CM Bhagwant Mann for giving a ‘political asylum’ to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the state. Kler said: “This is the first time in the history of the country that the CM of a state has been given a political asylum in another state to escape the clutches of a Central agency.”

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Hoshiarpur