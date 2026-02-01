Day of double disappointment for Punjab: Rana KP on Union Budget, PM’s visit

Senior Congress leader and former Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly Rana KP Singh on Sunday said it was a day of double disappointment for Punjab as it neither got anything from the Union Budget 2026, nor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

Reacting to the budget, the former speaker said, “What to expect of getting anything, the Finance Minister did not even mention Punjab in her entire speech. That shows where Punjab stands in their scheme of things.”

On Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab on Sunday, Rana said, “It was equally disappointing as he did not make any special announcement for the state, that too when he was visiting on the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.”