Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Day of double disappointment for Punjab: Rana KP on Union Budget, PM's visit

Day of double disappointment for Punjab: Rana KP on Union Budget, PM’s visit

The senior Congress leader said, “What to expect of getting anything, the Finance Minister did not even mention Punjab in her entire speech

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Senior Congress leader Rana KP Singh.
Senior Congress leader and former Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly Rana KP Singh on Sunday said it was a day of double disappointment for Punjab as it neither got anything from the Union Budget 2026, nor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

Reacting to the budget, the former speaker said, “What to expect of getting anything, the Finance Minister did not even mention Punjab in her entire speech. That shows where Punjab stands in their scheme of things.”

On Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab on Sunday, Rana said, “It was equally disappointing as he did not make any special announcement for the state, that too when he was visiting on the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

