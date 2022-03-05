Day on, another Nangal scandal victim plans to depose in court

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 4

Emboldened by one of the victims of sexual assault recording her statement at a Nangal court yesterday, a few others are planning to come forward to “expose” the nefarious acts of the accused principal of a private school. At least one woman is being counselled to depose against her perpetrator, claimed sources.

School principal Amritpal Dhiman of Nangran village was arrested by the police on February 25 and a Nangal court on February 2 remanded him in judicial custody. His friend Shiv Kumar, who was arrested for leaking the obscene video clips of the accused, had also been sent to judicial custody.

While no victim had come forward till Wednesday, the police had already gathered sufficient digital material against the accused.

Sources said the victim in her mid-20s was in class VIII when Dhiman allegedly abused her sexually, threatening to flunk her in the examinations if she reported the matter. He allegedly clicked her pictures and videos and blackmailed her. The victim even informed her mother, who was already facing health complications, and before they could lodge a complaint, the condition of her mother deteriorated and the family preferred to keep mum, said the sources.

Kumar, district president of Bhim Army, said Dhiman was able to allegedly exploit students sexually in the absence of awareness among them as well as parents who preferred to keep mum despite knowing the activities of school principal.

Whistleblower to hold march

Ashwani Kumar, the whistleblower who lodged a complaint in the case on the basis of pictures of victims on the social media, said he would organise a march from Nangal to Nangran village on Sunday to raise awareness among the masses on such issues