Day on, assailants who shot at BJP leader yet to be traced

Amritsar, April 17
Even after 24 hours, the Amritsar (Rural) police are still clueless about the assailants who shot at BJP SC Morcha’s state general secretary, Balwinder Gill, at his residence in Jandiala Guru on Sunday evening. Gill is reportedly out of danger. A bullet had pierced his jaw, leaving him critically injured.
“The police have yet to get any breakthrough in the case,” said Amritsar (Rural) police SSP Satinder Singh, adding that the police teams were scanning CCTV footage and following the movements of the two suspects.
One of the assailants approached Gill’s residence and rang the doorbell. When the BJP leader came out, he shot at him and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle.
“The police are working on different aspects to crack the case. At present, Gill is unfit to talk, but we will record his statement whenever he is declared fit for the same,” SSP said.Gill and senior BJP leader Kewal Kumar had returned from Jalandhar after campaigning. Kewal had dropped him at his residence.
