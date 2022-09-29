Day on, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann , Fauja Singh Sarari share stage

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 28

A day after it emerged that a show-cause notice has been issued to Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen sharing the stage with him.

Sarari had landed in a controversy after an audio clip, allegedly discussing an “extortion plan”, had gone viral.

Sarari was seen sitting next to Mann at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala, where the latter had come to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

When asked about the action being initiated against Sarari, the CM said already a notice had been issued and the party’s internal process would be followed. Sarari, however, neither spoke on the issue, nor commented on whether he had replied to the show-cause notice.