Day temperature above normal

Chandigarh, April 5
With summers beginning to set in and no immediate forecast of rain, above normal temperatures are prevailing in Punjab.
The average maximum temperature in the state is above normal by 2.6°C, while the average minimum temperature is above normal by 1.6°C, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in the state ranged from 32°C at Gurdaspur to 36°C at Patiala. The highest deviation from normal was 3.9° at Patiala.
