Days after advisory, Punjab CM Bhagwant bats for strengthening Canada ties

Chandigarh, September 26

A few days after the Centre issued an advisory cautioning students about anti-India activities and hate crimes in Canada, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today batted for further strengthening ties between Punjab and Canada, especially with the province of Saskatchewan.

MUTUAL BENEFIT Cooperation between Punjab and Canada, especially the province of Saskatchewan, can be mutually beneficial. It’s the need of the hour to give a fillip to the economic activity in Punjab. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

During a discussion with a high-level delegation of Saskatchewan that called on the CM at his residence today, Mann advocated strong and cordial ties between Punjab and the Canadian province. He said the Punjabis had been playing a vanguard role in the social-economic progress of Canada. Likewise, Mann also said it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that a large number of Punjabis had carved a niche for themselves in the political arena of Canada too.

The CM also showcased Punjab as the most-preferred industrial destination across the country. He invited the delegation from Saskatchewan to encourage the entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab, which has a favourable atmosphere for industrial growth.

Batting for further streamlining the mechanism to ensure that the Punjabis settled in Canada are able to get the branded products of the state in a smooth and hassle-free manner, Mann said brands like Sohna from Punjab were known world over and the Punjabi diaspora had special liking for it. He further said Verka products like Ghee, milk, butter, lassi, kheer, curd, ice-cream and sweets among others had already created a niche for themselves.

Meanwhile, the Canadian delegation also assured full support and cooperation to the CM in every field.

