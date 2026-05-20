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Home / Punjab / Days after its inauguration, CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Halwara Airport in Ludhiana today

Days after its inauguration, CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Halwara Airport in Ludhiana today

His visit is significant considering that the Centre’s ruling party, BJP, led by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, had taken the credit for the airport getting operational

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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Halwara Airport. File photo
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Days after the inauguration of the first flight to Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit the airport on Wednesday.

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His visit is significant considering that the Centre’s ruling party, BJP, led by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, had taken the credit for the airport getting operational.

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Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said Mann will review the airport's arrangements, following the commencement of regular flights. Having air connectivity has been a long-standing demand of the people of Ludhiana and the surrounding areas.

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Former Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora (now under arrest) had also made efforts to get the airport sanctioned and operational. Even at the time of the airport’s inauguration on February 1, the credit war had broken out between the BJP and AAP over its commissioning.

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