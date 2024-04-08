Days after joining SAD (A), AAP legislator’s father shifts to BSP

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 7

Surinder Kamboj, father of Jalalabad AAP legislator Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy has now joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in presence of party’s state senior leaders in Jalandhar on Saturday.

He embraced the party in presence of BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi, Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal and other party leaders.

Intriguingly, Nawanshahar Kamboj had joined SAD (A) a fortnight ago on March 24 but later on disowned the joining allegedly over the issue of allotment of ticket from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

While talking to The Tribune over phone, Surinder Kamboj claimed that he was in Delhi and the BSP would announce him as their candidate from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency in a day or so.

Embroiled in controversies over several political issues and criminal cases registered against him Kamboj, 68, said that in his four-decade-long political journey, he remained as chairman of Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad and member of District Grievances Redressal Committee, Fazilka. He claimed that he stands a fairly good chance in Lok Sabha election as the Kamboj community has a big chunk of over 3 lakh electorates.

When asked, Kamboj said that he has his own ideology which may be different from his legislator son.

Notably, MLA Jagdeep Kamboj had distanced himself from his father when the later was arrested in a criminal case of extortion in April, 2023.

