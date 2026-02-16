DT
Home / Punjab / Days after Moosewala's parents' protest, FIR registered over fraud linked to singer's companies

Days after Moosewala's parents' protest, FIR registered over fraud linked to singer's companies

Complaint pertains to nearly USD 37 lakh; total digital earnings since Punjabi singer's death around USD 1.15 crore, sources say

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:30 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  fb
  twitter
  whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, sitting on floor in protest against Mansa police inside the SSP office complex in Mansa, on February 11, 2026. Tribune photo
Five days after the parents of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest outside the SSP office located inside the District Administrative Complex here, Mansa Sadar police have registered a case of cheating against two persons and a digital entertainment company.

The protest, held on Wednesday, involved the parents sitting on the floor for nearly five hours, demanding registration of an FIR over a complaint lodged about six months ago over an alleged financial fraud involving two companies owned by their late son.

The case has been registered against Gurpreet Singh, Shabbir Momin and One Digital Network Private Limited under sections 316 (2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 344, 66, 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS on the complaint filed by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, a resident of Moosa village.

Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena confirmed that the case had been registered. “The matter was under investigation, and an FIR has been registered against two individuals and a private company,” said the SSP while talking to The Tribune.

Though Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, did not mention the amount during their protest on Wednesday, sources said the complaint pertains to nearly USD 37 lakh.

They remained seated on floor on Wednesday for nearly five hours, except for two rounds of talks with DIG Bathinda Range Harjeet Singh and the SSP inside the office.

Speaking to the media, Balkaur Singh had said, “We filed a formal complaint with DGP Gaurav Yadav against my son’s former manager and two others for financial fraud related to our two companies. The complaint was marked to the SSP and an SP conducted a probe.

“The file is now lying with the SSP, but no case has been registered. If the authorities want to shield one person, they should at least book the remaining two. We have provided all relevant documents to the police. They can even book us if we have lodged a false complaint.”

Sources said the complaint pertains to total earnings from various digital platforms since Moosewala’s death, amounting to approximately USD 1.15 crore.

“Of this, nearly USD 70 lakh has reportedly been paid to Moosewala’s parents in instalments since May 2022, while over USD 37 lakh remains pending, as per their complaint,” sources added.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village here.

