Days after probe into Bishnoi interviews, ADGP (Jails) shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Days after ordering a probe into gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interviews from a jail, the Punjab Government today shifted ADGP (Jails) B Chandra Shekhar.

Shekhar along with Special DGP Kuldeep Singh was also part of a three-member probe panel, which was looking into the controversial interviews.

According to the orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma, on Friday, Chandra Shekhar would be replaced by Arun Pal Singh, another officer from the 1997-batch of the Indian Police Services.

Last week, Chief Secretary VK Janjua had issued orders about the new panel asking it to report within 15 days. The order was issued on March 29.

The government suffered a major embarrassment due to the interviews. The first was aired on March 15 and the second two days later.

The officials claimed after the first interview that it was not conducted in the Bathinda jail.

They said Bishnoi’s look did not match with his current hair and beard style in the jail. However, the second interview showed Bishnoi in his latest look after which there was no response by the police or the Jails Department.