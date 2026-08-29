DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Days after Sukhbir Badal-CR Patil meet, Punjab BJP MP Vikram Sahney calls on Modi's point man for Punjab

Days after Sukhbir Badal-CR Patil meet, Punjab BJP MP Vikram Sahney calls on Modi's point man for Punjab

BJP Punjab incharge and national general secretary Satish Poonia will arrive in the state on August 31 for further planning and preparations

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab
Advertisement

Punjab BJP election incharge CR Patil today met party’s Rajya Sabha MP from the state Vikramjit Singh Sahney in New Delhi as preparations for the election strategy and planning gained ground.

Advertisement

The meeting came days after Patil met Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to discuss broad pre-poll alliance contours in the state and the way forward on seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties should a pact mature.

Advertisement

Sahney is learnt to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state with Patil, who has been informally asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee election management in Punjab, as first exclusively reported by The Tribune in its August 20 columns.

Advertisement

Patil’s Punjab appointment is yet to be officially notified but he has begun Punjab poll management and is meeting principal players.

Sahney, a former AAP leader, was part of a seven-member Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha bloc to merge with the BJP in April this year.

Advertisement

Also Sahney was the only AAP ex-MP who was enlisted for the reception of national general secretary BL Santhosh for the latter’s recent Punjab visit.

Patil is yet to announce when he will visit Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP Punjab incharge and national general secretary will visit Punjab from August 31.

Patil will be key to BJP strategy in Punjab and is known for micro-management skills.

Patil is PM Modi's personal point man in Lok Sabha segment of Varanasi too.

He is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Navsari himself and is known for winning with astounding margins.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts