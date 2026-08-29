Punjab BJP election incharge CR Patil today met party’s Rajya Sabha MP from the state Vikramjit Singh Sahney in New Delhi as preparations for the election strategy and planning gained ground.

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The meeting came days after Patil met Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to discuss broad pre-poll alliance contours in the state and the way forward on seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties should a pact mature.

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Sahney is learnt to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state with Patil, who has been informally asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee election management in Punjab, as first exclusively reported by The Tribune in its August 20 columns.

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Patil’s Punjab appointment is yet to be officially notified but he has begun Punjab poll management and is meeting principal players.

Sahney, a former AAP leader, was part of a seven-member Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha bloc to merge with the BJP in April this year.

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Also Sahney was the only AAP ex-MP who was enlisted for the reception of national general secretary BL Santhosh for the latter’s recent Punjab visit.

Patil is yet to announce when he will visit Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP Punjab incharge and national general secretary will visit Punjab from August 31.

Patil will be key to BJP strategy in Punjab and is known for micro-management skills.

Patil is PM Modi's personal point man in Lok Sabha segment of Varanasi too.

He is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Navsari himself and is known for winning with astounding margins.