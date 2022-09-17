Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

Amritsar, September 17
A Punjab Police team, led by ADGP Dr Naresh Arora and other senior police officials, today carried out a search operation in Maqboolpura area here, which is allegedly known for rampant drug abuse.
Recently, a video of a newly-married girl allegedly under the influence of drugs had gone viral on social media, which had led to a major embarrassment for the local police following which the search operation was carried out.
The ADGP visited several Maqboolpura flats and stayed in the area for around three hours. The entire area was cordoned off by putting up around 15 checkpoints. As many as 450 cops were deputed during the search operation.
Dr Arora was accompanied by police commissioner Arun Pal Singh, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana.
