Day's coal at 2 plants, power supply hit

Chandigarh, April 9

Punjab’s two private thermal plants are facing a severe shortage of coal, thus affecting the power supply in the state. The rural areas of the state witnessed power outages ranging from three to eight hours, though the urban areas were largely spared.

Information available with The Tribune suggests the two units — one at Talwandi Sabo plant in Mansa and the second at the Goindwal Sahib plant — have shut down because of coal shortage and a technical snag that required repair. It is learnt the two plants have coal stocks for just one day each.

Another unit at the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant is also shut for annual maintenance.

Officials in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, however, said the power cuts in rural areas were imposed only during the day to prevent the standing wheat crop from catching fire.

“The power demand is much lower than availability. Against a supply of 8,600 MW, the demand is 7,600 MW. Thus, there is no reason for the PSPCL to impose cuts. Though coal stocks at two private power plants are low, the stocks at other places at is of 10 days,” said a senior officer.

He added against 1,275 lakh units of power made available at this time last year, they had made 1,855 lakh units of power available in the corresponding period this year. —