Days later, mohalla clinic doctor quits

Ropar, August 18
A large number of patients were inconvenienced as a doctor posted at a mohalla clinic, opened three days ago on August 15, left his job without informing the authorities concerned here today.
The Ropar Civil Surgeon, Dr Parminder Kumar, said he would write to the senior health authorities to take appropriate action against the said doctor.
The clinic was inaugurated by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha at PWD Colony on Independence Day under much hyped scheme of the state government to provide health services to masses on doorstep.
Residents said Dr Nav Simran examined a few patients after the clinic opened at 8 am and left on the pretext of attending a meeting to be convened by the Civil Surgeon. When the doctor didn't return till afternoon patients started making inquiries. When the authorities concerned came to know about the matter they sent another doctor to clinic.
When contacted, Dr Simran said he had left the job as he got admission in a postgraduate course. He had already informed the authorities about his plans before joining duty and duly submitted notice in this regard yesterday, Dr Simran added.
Civil Surgeon Parminder Kumar said a new doctor already in the waiting list was deputed at the clinic. Medical services would continue at the clinic, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...