Days later, mohalla clinic doctor quits

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 18

A large number of patients were inconvenienced as a doctor posted at a mohalla clinic, opened three days ago on August 15, left his job without informing the authorities concerned here today.

The Ropar Civil Surgeon, Dr Parminder Kumar, said he would write to the senior health authorities to take appropriate action against the said doctor.

The clinic was inaugurated by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha at PWD Colony on Independence Day under much hyped scheme of the state government to provide health services to masses on doorstep.

Residents said Dr Nav Simran examined a few patients after the clinic opened at 8 am and left on the pretext of attending a meeting to be convened by the Civil Surgeon. When the doctor didn't return till afternoon patients started making inquiries. When the authorities concerned came to know about the matter they sent another doctor to clinic.

When contacted, Dr Simran said he had left the job as he got admission in a postgraduate course. He had already informed the authorities about his plans before joining duty and duly submitted notice in this regard yesterday, Dr Simran added.

Civil Surgeon Parminder Kumar said a new doctor already in the waiting list was deputed at the clinic. Medical services would continue at the clinic, he added.