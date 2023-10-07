DBU pupils defer protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 6
With the intervention of senior officials, nursing students of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) have postponed their protest till October 23.
The students had on Thursday started a dharna in front of the university gate and blocked the traffic on the Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road as none of the promises made to them had been fulfilled by the university.
On Friday, Insaaf Morcha leaders joined the protesters. After senior officials, including the SDM, spoke with the protesters, they agreed to give them time till October 23 for fulfilment of promises made to them.
