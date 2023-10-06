Desh Bhagat University students resume agitation, block traffic

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 5
Nursing students of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) today started a dharna again in front of the university gate and blocked the Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road today. Amloh MLA and the administration tried hard to convince them, but they refused to lift the blockade.
The students had started a dharna 15 days ago, alleging that the university had admitted more than double the students admissible under the rules and was now offering them degree of an unrecognised college. The students said they were still awaiting the Rs 10 lakh fine and migration to other institutions.
