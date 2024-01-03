DC interacts with ‘Mission Excellence’ pupils in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 2

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal called upon the students to continue hard work under ‘Mission Excellence’ programme for a better performance in the forthcoming board examinations. The DC said hardwork would surely help them to secure positions in the merit list.

He said this while holding an interactive session with the students.

#Sangrur