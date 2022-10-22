DC refutes reports regarding cutting of power supply to Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house, says bill already paid in advance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Nawanshahr, October 22

District Administration Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Saturday refuted media reports regarding the disconnection of the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan and clarified that there is no bill pending.

“In fact, Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6,760 with them,” said SBS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa.

He also made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of ancestral house as emotions of lakhs of people are attached with this historic place.

Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had also clarified to the media channels that the power connection of the ancestral house or Museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.

Meanwhile, the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of Department of Cultural Affairs.