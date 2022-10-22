DC refutes reports regarding cutting of power supply to Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house, says bill already paid in advance

Chandigarh/Nawanshahr, October 22
District Administration Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Saturday refuted media reports regarding the disconnection of the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan and clarified that there is no bill pending.
“In fact, Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6,760 with them,” said SBS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa.
He also made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of ancestral house as emotions of lakhs of people are attached with this historic place.
Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had also clarified to the media channels that the power connection of the ancestral house or Museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.
Meanwhile, the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of Department of Cultural Affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...