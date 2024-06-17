DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 17
In a strict instruction to senior officers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said if any official in a district is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity then the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible.
Mann also announced to open a 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' (chief minister help centre) in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner.
The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the state here.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Mann said the development works got affected because of the Model Code of Conduct. He said the Model Code of Conduct remained in force for more than two months due to the Lok Sabha polls.
Mann said that he gave instructions in the meeting to the deputy commissioners to ensure completion of the pending works.
Mann said complaints have been received from some places that corruption was still going on at the lower levels.
“Being the chief minister, I gave strict directions that if any officer demands money or commission for any work and indulges in illegal work in any district then the DC and the SSP will be held responsible for this and on that basis, action will be taken,” he said.
Mann also spoke about setting up a 'chief minister dashboard', saying by using artificial intelligence, he will check whether the government officers sit in their offices and deliver services to the people.
“My hawkeye will be on all offices so people should not face any problems,” he asserted.
Mann further said he will be undertaking an extensive tour to assess preparations to deal with floods at the grass root level ahead of the rainy season.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad
After the decision, Priyanka Gandhi says she won't let the p...
9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal
The Kanchanjunga Express, going to Sealdah in West Bengal fr...
Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train driver violated speed restriction norms, says Railway Board
Board says though driver of train was given authorisation to...
Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW
AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...
Ministry of Home Affairs to talk to Meiteis, Kukis in Manipur to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah
Reviewing the security situation in Manipur, Shah says stric...