DCs ordered not to commence new work without EC approval

Chandigarh, March 16

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C today directed deputy commissioners (DCs)-cum-district election officers to maintain a list of ongoing works in their respective districts, and not to start new work without the Election Commission’s permission till the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force.

Besides, he directed the DCs to ensure effective implementation of the MCC guidelines to ensure a free and fair election.

Sibin C instructed the officials to activate the MCC teams and to remove all violations on public and private places immediately.

On C-Vigil, he asked the officials to ensure that 100 minutes time period in taking action on complaints. Notably, C Vigil is a mobile application developed by the Election Commission to empower citizens to report MCC violations.

Guiding the officials, he said it needs to be ensured that Suvidha portal was working smoothly and permissions were given timely and without bias. The portal aims to facilitate the process of applying for permissions by political parties and candidates for conducting various election-related activities.

Sibin C also asked officials to conduct meetings with all the political parties and apprise them about the MCC guidelines. He further clarified that school grounds in the state can’t be used for conducting political meetings.

