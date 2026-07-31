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Home / Punjab / Dead Akali Dal legislator booked for Waris Punjab De protest in Chandigarh

Dead Akali Dal legislator booked for Waris Punjab De protest in Chandigarh

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A day after Waris Punjab De activists clashed with police personnel, vandalised government vehicles and uprooted barricades, the Chandigarh Police have booked Dakha MLA and Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and 14 others.

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The supporters of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh had clashed with the police after it stopped them from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, demanding the release of Sikh political prisoners and the MP.

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Among those booked is former SAD MLA from Ghanaur, Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpur, who passed away in January 2025. The faux pas came to light when office-bearers objected to the FIR in which Ajaib’s name was written as Ajeeb Singh.

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Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

Besides Mukhmailpur, the FIR includes Satinderjit Singh Gill, Kabal Singh Bhullar, Parmjit Singh Johal, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn and Iman Singh Khara.

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Ayali termed the protest an outpouring of pent-up frustration of Sikhs who had been protesting for years for the release of Sikh political prisoners languishing in jail for years.

He accused the government of applying separate yardsticks while dealing with cases of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Sikh political prisoners.

While the rape-accused Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets out on parole repeatedly, Sikh political prisoners continued to languish in jail, he said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 121 (1) (penalises voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty), 132 (punishes assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from duty) and 223 (disobedience of a lawful order given by a public servant) of the BNS.

Waris Punjab De spokesperson Rashpal Singh Sosan accused the police of instigating peaceful protesters.

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