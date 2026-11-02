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Home / Punjab / Deadlock over Daljit’s last rites persists

Deadlock over Daljit’s last rites persists

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The uncertainty over the cremation of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan continued for the fifth day on Sunday, as the village panchayat met his wife Paramjit Kaur at the protest site in Mansa.

Panchayat representatives said they had not tried to persuade her to cremate the body. Instead, they supported her demand for the release of those arrested in an attempt-to-murder case registered when Daljit’s body was being brought to Mansa. Daljit’s post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on Wednesday with the consent of his father Jarnail Singh. However, differences within the family over the cremation continue.

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Meanwhile, Daljit’s sister met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Saturday. She is also learnt to have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking custody of the body, which remains at AIIMS.

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