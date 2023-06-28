 Deal with cybercriminals strictly: HC : The Tribune India

Deal with cybercriminals strictly: HC

‘Cybercrime has a psychological impact on those affected’

Deal with cybercriminals strictly: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 27

Making it clear that cybercrime has a psychological impact on victims leading to anxiety, depression and even trauma, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has called for stringent action against offenders to instil in them a sense of fear of the law.

Nothing Private

When it comes to cybercrime, nothing is private — our geolocation, our conversations on social media or even our bank accounts. Over 60 per cent of the world’s population is using the Internet. It is easy for such criminals to find vulnerable people and attack them.

Justice Gurbir Singh, high court

“It is high time that such persons should be dealt with a heavy hand and the action has a telling impact so that a person should fear the law before committing any such type of crime,” Justice Gurbir Singh of the High Court asserted.

The assertion came on two regular bail pleas in a case where a “huge amount” of Rs 38, 35,000 was transferred from the complainant’s bank account fraudulently after a person impersonated as his close friend living in Canada.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the caller pretending to be the complainant’s friend told him that his Canadian number had been placed under suspension and the government was ceasing all his accounts and assets in Canada due to “distress and overdue payment”.

He, as such, was in need of finances urgently from outside Canada to pay to the government and get his assets and accounts released. The complainant eventually contacted his friend in Canada and came to know that a fraud had been committed.

Justice Gurbir Singh asserted nothing was private when it came to cybercrime, including “our geolocation, our conversations on social media or even our bank accounts”.

It was easy for such criminals to find vulnerable people and attack them as more than 60 per cent of the world’s population was using Internet.

Justice Gurbir Singh asserted even a single successful cybercrime could have a far reaching effect on the country’s economy. A “lot of expertise” was required to trace such criminals. It was difficult to bring them to the court of law since they were based at different places. Besides this, the stolen money was hardly recovered since it was further transferred in a quick succession.

Before parting with the case, Justice Gurbir Singh observed it was cybercrime of a “very high magnitude” and Rs 25,000 was transferred to the account of one of the accused, while the other was indulging in such a crime on commission basis. The co-accused were yet to be arrested.

Justice Gurbir Singh asserted both the petitioners had concealed the registration of cases earlier against them. The petitioners had also tried to cheat the court.

“Without discussing the merits of case, I am of the view that the petitioners do not deserve any leniency by this court,” the Bench concluded, while turning down the bail pleas.

