Death due to rash driving: Top court reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence

New Delhi, April 4

Holding that the quantum of punishment should be commensurate with the nature of crime, the Supreme Court has reversed a verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had reduced the sentence awarded to a man for causing death by rash and negligent act from two-year imprisonment to eight-month jail.

An SUV driven by the accused hit an ambulance leading to the death of a person in 2012.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah sought to emphasise that imposing inadequate sentences due to undue sympathy would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

The Bench, including Justice CT Ravikumar, said the High Court had not at all considered the fact that the IPC was punitive and deterrent in nature.

It restored the punishment awarded to the convict by the trial court, saying, “… the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court interfering with the sentence imposed by the learned trial court confirmed by the first appellate court by showing undue sympathy to the accused is unsustainable and the same deserves to be quashed and set aside.”

Allowing the Punjab Government’s appeal against the High Court’s order, the top court granted four weeks to convict Dil Bahadur to surrender to serve the sentence.

“We again reiterate in this case that undue sympathy to impose inadequate sentences would do more harm to the justice system to undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. It is the duty of every court to award a proper sentence having regard to the nature of the offence and the manner in which it was executed or committed,” the Bench said, citing an earlier verdict of the top court.

Quoting from the SC verdict in Dhananjoy Chatterjee vs State of West Bengal, the Bench said, “The court must not only keep in view the rights of the victim of the crime, but society at large while considering the imposition of appropriate punishment. The court will be failing in its duty if appropriate punishment is not awarded for a crime which has been committed not only against the individual victim but also against society to which both the criminal and the victim belong.”

The State of Punjab had challenged the High Court’s verdict that upheld the conviction of the accused under Section 304-A (causing death by rash and negligent act) of the IPC, but reduced his sentence from two years to eight months in prison, subject to a prior deposit of Rs 25,000 towards compensation to the family of the deceased.

