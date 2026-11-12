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Home / Punjab / Death threat to Kejriwal; 'Lawrence Bishnoi' gang member demands Rs 7 crore; Punjab Police file case

Death threat to Kejriwal; 'Lawrence Bishnoi' gang member demands Rs 7 crore; Punjab Police file case

The Mohali police have registered a case under the BNS and the Information and Technology Act

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PTI
Mohali, Updated At : 03:04 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The alleged caller threatened to kill Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter if the money was not paid. File
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The Punjab Police have registered a case following a complaint filed by Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who claimed to have received a death threat message concerning party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, along with a demand for Rs 7 crore.

The MLA lodged the complaint with the Mohali police, which registered a case under the BNS and the Information and Technology Act.

In his complaint to the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police, the Tilak Nagar MLA claimed that he received both a call and a WhatsApp message on November 6 from an individual, claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The alleged caller demanded Rs 7 crore from Kejriwal and threatened to kill him and his daughter Harshita if the money was not paid, according to the complaint filed by the MLA.

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In his complaint, which is part of the FIR, Singh claimed that the caller said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang se bol raha hun, Arvind Kejriwal ko bol de, 7 crore de do nahin to Kejriwal or uski ladki Harshita ko jaan se maar doonga." (I am speaking from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Tell Arvind Kejriwal that if he does not pay Rs 7 crore, I will kill both him and his daughter.)

"Given his stature as a high-profile figure, the threat has caused national and public security risks. The sender has unlawfully used my position as an elected representative to channel extortionist demands and death threats directed at Kejriwal and his family. The acts committed by the sender constitute serious offences," Singh wrote in his complaint.

The Delhi MLA also requested a comprehensive investigation and to trace the CDRs, IP logs and location of the device to arrest the culprit.

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Necessary coordination with relevant law enforcement and security authorities should also be initiated to ensure full protection for the targeted individuals, he said.

Following the complaint, the Mohali police registered a case under relevant sections including 308 (4) (extortion), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 111 (2) (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the relevant section of the IT Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

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