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Home / Punjab / 'Debarred before competition': Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

'Debarred before competition': Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Manpreet Singh Ayali alleges ECI is acting under Centre's pressure over ‘national security’ concerns raised against party’s registration

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:57 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali. File.
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Hours before a crucial hearing in the Delhi High Court with regard to registering the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party, leaders of the outfit demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Party leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was acting under the Centre’s pressure.

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He said that the ECI was trying to debar the outfit even before the competition.

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Ayali added that objections raised by the ECI of “certain apprehensions pertaining to national security” clearly reflect that Gyanesh Kumar is working under pressure and is being directed to raise such objections.

Ayali said, “Imagine two teams contesting a match—one (which is favourite to win) is disqualified on baseless grounds, and the other is declared the winner without even competing. That is exactly what Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is trying to do. Hence, we demand his resignation.”

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Ayali termed the allegations unjustified, stating that the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) was engaged in public meetings, rallies, press conferences, and membership drives.

He challenged the Commission to cite any instance that could be considered a security concern.

The outfit had applied for registration in January 2025, however, received no decision, thus prompting it to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court in June 2026.

The party has also faced internal setbacks, with former Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Niranjan Singh announcing his exit on Sunday evening, merely four days after showing his support.

In a social media post, Niranjan Singh said he was disassociating himself from the outfit, noting that while he had supported its stance against drugs, corruption, gangsters, and police involvement in trafficking, he had “differences on some issues that are non-negotiable”, and stressed that public conduct must remain within the framework of the Constitution.

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) Secretary-General Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of late activist and Waris Punjab De founder Deep Sidhu, reiterated that the party was committed to secular and democratic values.

Sidhu argued that contesting elections and registering the party was proof of their belief in democracy and questioned how advocating a particular ideology could be considered a ground for security threat.

Sidhu claimed that party leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh had taken oath under the Constitution after winning his seat, and all candidates were required to submit affidavits affirming their commitment to it.

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