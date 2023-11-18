Debate remarks: SAD chief threatens to sue CM for libel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asking him to submit a written apology within five days with regard to alleged malicious utterances made by him “to malign his and his family’s reputation”.

In the legal notice, Badal said Mann had deliberately made an outlandish statement on November 1 at the “one-man debate” held in Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana. CM Mann had claimed that the Badal family had compromised the state’s river water interests for personal gains.

The SAD chief said the CM had claimed that a private canal was dug up to provide water to irrigate the lands of Badal family’s lands in Balsar village of Haryana. The notice mentioned that Mann had resorted to damaging the reputation of the family by making wild allegations about its transport business.

Badal said the CM’s statement was made in a pre-planned manner to malign the personal, social and political reputation of his family. The Chief Minister had access to all correct facts but he chose to deliberately defame the family and this amounted to personal persecution, the legal notice reads.

#Bhagwant Mann #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal