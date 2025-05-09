DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Debris appearing to be parts of missile found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Debris appearing to be parts of missile found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Punjab is on alert mode, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan
article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 01:54 PM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The metal debris was found on Thursday evening, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said. File Photo
Advertisement

Debris resembling parts of a missile was found in fields near Kamahi Devi village in the district, amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The metal debris was found on Thursday evening and appeared to be of missile-type origin, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said.

Related news: IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions

Parents panic as NIT hostellers send balcony videos of 'drones'; buses arranged for departure

Advertisement

Acting promptly, local police informed the Indian Air Force and cordoned off the area where the debris was found.

A team of Air Force officials soon arrived at the site, conducted a preliminary inspection, and took the debris with them for further investigation and disposal, the officer said.

Advertisement

Officials have not yet confirmed the origin or type of the object. Further analysis is underway, they said.

Punjab is on alert mode, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

A blackout was enforced in many cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur on Thursday evening.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military’s attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Also read: Indian Army releases video of Pakistani post destruction across LoC

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains “fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper