Debt-ridden farmer attacks kids, kills self

Moga, February 6
Lal Singh, a 50-year old farmer, allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after attacking his 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son with a hammer at Ramuwala Kalan village in Moga district on Sunday.
The injured have been identified as Amanjot Kaur and Karanbir. The duo suffered injuries on their head and have been admitted to a private hospital in Moga where their condition was said to be critical.
After injuring his kids, Lal Singh climbed on an electricity pole and touched the high-tension wires.
The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Lal Singh and started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Lal Singh’s father had died yesterday, thus leaving behind huge debt, which was not possible for him to clear by tilling 3 acres. —
